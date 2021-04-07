14,264‬ Holocaust survivors died over the past year

On the eve of Holocaust Martyrs' and Heroes' Remembrance Day there currently just over 174,500 Holocaust survivors and victims of anti-Semitism during the Holocaust living in Israel, according to a report by Israel Hayom.

Since last year’s Holocaust Martyrs' and Heroes' Remembrance Day, 14,264 Holocaust survivors have passed away, with an average of 41 dying every day.

Of the 174,500 Holocaust survivors and victims of anti-Semitism during the Holocaust currently living in Israel, 83% of them are over the age of 80, according to the report. Roughly 18%, or approximately 31,000 people, are over the age of 90, and more than 900 are over the age of 100. Some 60% are women, or 105,000.

The average age of Holocaust survivors and victims of Holocaust-era anti-Semitism is 84.5.

Sixty-four percent were born in Europe, including 63,500 people, or 36% of the total, being born in the former Soviet Union, making it the largest group. The second largest group are the Romanian-born at roughly 20,500, or 12% of the total, followed by Polish-born with 9,600 (5.5%), Bulgarian-born with 2,500 (2.7%), and Hungarian-born (1.5%).

Thirty-six percent were born in Asia or North Africa, with 32% originating in Morocco or Algeria, where the French Vichy regime ruled as a Nazi puppet government during the Second World War.

Eleven percent, or roughly 19,200 people are immigrants from Iraq, where they suffered from anti-Semitism during the Second World War, most notably during the 1941 ‘Farhud’ pogrom.

A further seven percent, or 11,000 people, are Tunisian or Libyan-born, and suffered under the racial purity laws imposed during the war, with many being sent to forced labor camps.

Haifa is home to Israel’s largest population of survivors with 12,100 people listed, followed by Jerusalem with 10,800, Tel Aviv with 9,500, Ashdod with 8,700, Netanya with 8,500, Beer Sheva with 7,600, Petah Tikva with 7,000, and Rishon Letzion with 6,900.