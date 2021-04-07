The bill that will prevent Liberman from running for Knesset

MK Yitzhak Pindros, the chairman of the United Torah Judaism Knesset faction, submitted a bill immediately upon the establishment of the 24th Knesset stipulating that a candidate who incites against the haredi public will not be able to run in the elections to the Knesset.

The bill is intended to amend section 7A of the Basic Law of the Knesset, which stipulates that one of the reasons for disqualifying a list of candidates is "incitement to racism."

According to the interpretation of the Attorney General, the definition of "racism" is very limited, and refers only to cases where racism is due to color or belonging to a race or ethnic national origin, while the haredi population does not differ in color, race or national-ethnic origin.

According to Pindros, the legislature's failure to address incitement against the haredi population allowed Avigdor Liberman, chairman of Yisrael Beytenu, to incite in recent election campaigns against the haredi public, in a series of statements, interviews and election broadcasts that poisoned the atmosphere in the general public.

The bill proposes to expand the reason for disqualifying candidates for the Knesset over racism also for incitement against the haredi population, in order to prevent the ongoing incitement of Liberman and his friends.