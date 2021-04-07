Intentional illegal migration chaos

The Biden Administration launched a new, radical strategy, encouraging illegal migration through our southern border. Following up on campaign promises to open the border between Mexico and the U.S., the President, the Vice President, and members of the new administration invited migrants to enter the U.S. illegally through Mexico. They encouraged not only refugees, and not only from South America, but from the rest of the world to cross into America from Mexico. Since there is no vetting at the border, criminals, drug traffickers, and potential terrorists, are now rushing to the border.

According to the overwhelmed U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), there is a huge increase in the number of illegal migrants since Biden began his presidency. At least 171,000 migrants have illegally crossed the border in March alone, up from 100,441 in February. This is five times the number of illegal migrants who crossed the border in the same months of 2020. This estimate does not take into account the number of people who crossed into the U.S. undetected. Indeed, why should anyone go through the trouble and expense of applying for a U.S. visa that could be rejected, when entering the country illegally offers rewards for which most American citizens are ineligible?

Of the estimated 5,000 or more, who are entering the country illegally every day, as many as 50% are said to be infected with COVID-19. The majority of the illegals have been traveling in large groups, keeping no anti-COVID protocols, and are not tested before or after crossing the U.S. border. The number of unaccompanied minors who were separated from their families seems to be growing exponentially, and currently appears to be approximately 500 per day. We do not know exactly how many adults are crossing, since not all are caught.

To ease the journey to the U.S. border, the Biden Administration canceled the “stay in Mexico” policy of the Trump administration. Instead, the futile Obama/Biden “catch and release” policy has been reinstated. Moreover, there is a complete disregard by the Administration to ‘social distancing’ of or mask wearing by those captured and detained. Many illegals are being shipped around the country by different transportation means, guaranteeing further COVID infections of the native population.

A very conservative estimate claims that at least 30% of the children making the hazardous journey are being sexually and otherwise abused on their way to the border. This known horror makes the U.S. government complicit in mass child abuse. Meanwhile, drug trafficking organizations (DTOs) and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs) pocket at least $500 million per month on transit fees. How much money is made by smuggling illegal drugs, arms, and terrorists is anybody’s guess.

Why is the U.S. government intentionally engaging in mass child abuse, encouraging a criminal invasion of the country, and aiding in the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases in violation of its national security and the CDC guidelines? Why has the Biden Administration encouraged and then launched an illegal invasion into the country? What could be its motivation?

Trying to figure out this anti-American behavior, we at Save the West offer some clues, answers, and analysis:

1) The President and the leaders of the Democrat Party are globalists and are keeping their campaign promise for “open borders” to the U.S.. They are doing so regardless of the cost and chaos that they have created.

2) The Administration is supported by large corporations looking for cheap labor.

3) Democrat leaders are interested in flooding Texas and other Republican states with illegal immigrants who, the Democrats hope, would later vote for Democrat candidates and help turn the once “Red” states into “Blue”states.

4) The Biden administration and the leaders of the neo-Marxist Democrat Party intend to apply pardon millions of illegals. Their hope is that these immigrants – who according to the Administration’s new voting plans, will not require IDs – would vote for Democrats. This would assist the Dems in creating one-party rule ‘forever’, as in China, Russia, North Korea, Iran, Venezuela, and Cuba.

So, what can the 95% of the law-abiding Americans do to protect themselves from a lawless, irresponsible, immoral, and increasingly tyrannical federal government?

The governors of the 25-30 states that still believe in the Constitution and rule-of-law must unite to save the Constitutional Republic and its citizens. These governors must flood the court systems with lawsuits against the violations of local, state, and federal laws committed by the Federal government, seeking immediate injunctions to prevent further violations and harm.

Wealthy patriotic Americans should immediately invest in creating new media and social media platforms that could counter the ‘fake news’, censorship, and disinformation that the corrupt, Democrat-controlled media is producing, and provide unbiased information and opinions to all Americans and the world.

Does it sound like 1776 all over again? Or is it 1861, again, when the Confederates (Democrats) declared war against the Unionists (Republicans) in order to perpetuate slavery?

America is fighting for its soul, and its citizens are gradually beginning to realize that. The 2022 mid-term election is just around the corner. Let’s hope that a Republican victory of 50-100 seats in the House and a large majority in the Senate, would help reverse the damage caused by the by the neo-Marxist, pro-Islamist Democrats and the complicit Biden administration. Let’s hope it would be possible to reform America into the strong, powerful, and exceptional country that it used to be, before Biden took office.

Threat Analyst Ken Abramowitz is author of “The Multifront War” Editor Dr. Rachel Ehrenfeld is President, at American Center for Democracy (ACD)