Arkansas outlaws gender-affirming treatment for trans youth

Arkansas on Tuesday became the first state in the US to prohibit physicians from providing gender-affirming treatment for trans people under age 18, after the state's General Assembly voted to override the governor's veto of an anti-trans bill that he called a "vast government overreach", CNN reports.

The state's Republican-controlled House voted to override Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson's veto of HB 1570 Tuesday afternoon, with the Republican-controlled Senate doing the same shortly after.

The action was swiftly denounced by LGBTQ advocates, who vowed to mount a legal challenge against the law.

The Arkansas Save Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act passed the state Senate late last month by a vote of 28-7. The state House had passed it in early March by a vote of 70-22.

The bill makes what it calls an "exception" for some intersex people with unspecified chromosomal makeup and hormone production, and those with difficulties resulting from previous gender-affirming treatments.

It also bans ​so-called cross-hormone therapy,​ a gender-affirming treatment that allows for trans people to ​change their physical appearance to be more consistent with their gender identity.

Hutchinson vetoed the legislation on Monday, calling it "a product of the cultural war in America," and arguing it creates "new standards of legislative interference with physicians and parents as they deal with some of the most complex and sensitive matters involving young people."

The governor told reporters following his veto that he expected legislators to override it, according to CNN.