US President Biden to announce move of vaccine eligibility for adults to April 19

US President Biden is set to announce he is moving up the available date for all American adults to receive the COVID vaccine from the previously planned May 1st to April 19th. The President is expected to make the statement during a press conference at a vaccination clinic in Alexandria, Virginia, today.

According to CNN, Biden will then laud his administration's achievements in its initial 75 days in office, referencing the 150 million Corona vaccinations carried out thus far and quoting a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report of more than 75% of individuals aged 65 and above receiving the first dose of the vaccine with 55% fully vaccinated for the virus.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told members of the media that, "The President will announce officially later this afternoon that we've reached 150 million shots in arms since entering government and that by April 19 all adult Americans will be eligible to get the vaccine." "That doesn't mean they will get it that day - it means they can join the line that day if they have not already done that beforehand," she added.

The President had previously stated April 19 would mark the date 90% of the country's eligible adult population would be eligible for the shot.

The CNN report also stated the states of South Dakota, New Jersey, and Nebraska have announced they would allow individuals aged 16 and above to be vaccinated before Biden's new deadline, and other states currently plan to open eligibility by May 1.

Biden has reportedly been planning a number of mandatory steps to ensure individuals have received the vaccine.

The President also voiced concern for growing infection numbers, saying the battle against the deadly disease was "far from won."

Johns Hopkins University reported over 555,600 Corona-related deaths in the US as of Tuesday morning.