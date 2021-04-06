Haredi lashes out at new Reform MK : Reform members less truthful than Christians

Tensions rise on the first day of newly sworn in Knesset as the Haredi parties set a tone towards negotiating government terms. In an Interview provided to Kikar HaShabbat, MK Yisrael Eichler (UTJ) refused to greet MK Gilad Kariv (Labor), referring to him as 'evil' and claiming the reform movement less truthful than Christians.

Kariv is the previous director of the Israeli Reform movement, former rabbi of its Beit Daniel synagogue and community center in Tel Aviv. He is a first time member of Knesset.

This very well may be a first glance at the Haredi party stance towards negotiating the government terms.