U of North Florida student posts anti-Semitic QR codes on campus

A student from the University of North Florida (UNF) is being investigated after allegedly posting around campus QR codes linked to anti-Semitic and white supremacist material.

QR codes are a type of square barcode holding unique information that when scanned by a phone open up a link.

Rabbi Shmuli Novack, the Director of Chabad of UNF, said that the university's police department let them know about the incident, reported Jacksonville news and talk station, 104.5 WOKV. He said that it is known that a student is currently being investigated by the university and faces disciplinary action.

"For someone to be spreading hate is certainly not what we want in our community," Novack told WOKV.

Novack said that while he is concerned about anti-Semitism he still feels that the campus is a safe place for all students.

He said that students are very worried about anti-Semitism and that an incident such as this one "can cause anxiety and stress."

“It’s important that we’re up in front of it. We talk about it and we have students who are reaching out just to discuss it and just to kind of have their thoughts expressed and heard,” Novack said. “It's imperative that we show respect to one another and that we do not allow hatred to make its way into our campus.”

A UNF spokesperson told WOKV that the university had determined the suspect posed no additional threat to the safety of students on campus.

“The University of North Florida wholeheartedly rejects hate in all its forms,” the official said. “We remain extremely committed to providing a safe, inclusive and welcoming environment on our campus for all students, faculty and staff.”