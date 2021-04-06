Former Shin Bet chief to push for law revoking citizenship of terrorists paid to kill

Former head of Israel's Shin Bet security service, Likud MK Avi Dichter announced his intentions of advancing a bill that would revoke Israeli citizenship for terrorists compensated by the PA for murdering Jews.

"After pledging allegiance at the 24th Knesset, I re-introduced a bill I had pushed for in the previous Knesset - Revoking citizenship or residency for terrorists receiving compensation for [murdering Jews]," Dichter wrote on his Facebook page.

"Yesterday we witnessed the release of the murderer of IDF soldier Moshe Tamam, and the celebration that took place at his reception in the village of Baqa al-Gharbiya. The bill will fix this terrible injustice and deny PA-funded terrorists the right to Israeli citizenship or permanent residence within the Jewish state."

"This legislation is critical at this juncture and has the support of most MKs." "I have many tasks ahead of me, and as always, promise to continue serving my constituents," he pledged.