Former MK Aryeh Eldad: 'I've never considered the Likud as right-wing'

Former MK Prof. Aryeh Eldad was interviewed by Arutz Sheva today (Tues, April 6) at the Knesset swearing-in ceremony and said he has never viewed the Likud as a right-wing party.

Eldad explained why both the far left and right will always be in the minority. "The real left and right - the radical fringes of the movements - are always the minority. That's just human nature. The extremes are smaller."

Regarding the Likud, Eldad said it has never been a true right-wing party as far as he's concerned. "Its style is a bit more to the right, its members express themselves in a more rightist fashion, and it appeals to right-wing voters, but it doesn't actually go through with its stated right-wing policies."

"All it's capable of doing is giving up parts of Israel to the Arabs. It's been doing that for decades. If the left had the same opportunity, it would take it in a heartbeat," he added.