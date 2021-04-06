Labor chair, Merav Michaeli: 'Men uncapable of running the country'

Head of the Labor party, MK Merav Michaeli, introduced a bill whose purpose is to ensure equal representation of men and women on each party list.

According to Michaeli, "Labor is the first equal-gender party list in our country's history, and since we ended up with an odd number of seats, we are also the first faction ever with a female majority - a painful reminder of the failures of our democratic process."

"Women account for less than a quarter of the current Knesset. Not only did we fail to make progress in this area, but ended up suffering a setback," she stated. "Instead of the previous 35, there are now 31 female MKs to count. We've also seen a negative development when it comes to the way women are treated. There are now parties seeking to turn back the clock on achievements reached through a long and difficult struggle," she said.

"Unfortunately, men are the ones running things in the State of Israel and the results speak for themselves," continued Michaeli, adding that, "while some men deserve our respect, as a group they have failed when it comes to managing the country."

"They have failed in the management of the Corona crisis, in the formation of a government, and in formulating a solution to the political impasse embittering the lives of Israeli citizens," she said.

"That's why we are presenting a bill that would require every party running for office to feature a minimum of 40% of men or women on their list, ensuring two out of every five party members are representatives of either sex."