Twitter temporarily blocks account of Itamar Ben Gvir

The social network Twitter decided today (Tuesday) to restrict the new account of MK Itamar Ben Gvir from the Religious Zionism party on the day he was sworn in as an member of the Knesset.

The account was unblocked within minutes of the first report of its restriction, and Ben Gvir wrote on his account: "I'm here."

The login to his account read: "Caution, this account is temporarily restricted. This warning is displayed because unusual activity was performed on this account."

However, as far as is known, Twitter has so far not provided any information on the "unconventional" activity which caused the account to be blocked.

This afternoon afternoon, Ben Gvir was sworn in as a member of the 24th Knesset. As he recited the words "I pledge," Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg shouted "disgrace!"