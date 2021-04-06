Good news: Naama Har Kesef woke up

Five days after the serious accident on Road 6, in which her late father, Rabbi Chaim Har Kesef, was killed last night, 17-year-old Naama woke up after being anesthetized and breathing and contacted her family members

Click here to save Har kesef family>>

Good news: After five days in which she was hospitalized unconscious - the ultra-Orthodox girl Naama Har Kesef, 17, who was seriously injured in a car accident on Road 6 last week, in which her father R. Chaim Har Kesef was killed - woke up last night (Monday) by my grace The name, and communicated with her family.

Mother Revital Har Kesef, posted a post on social media and wrote: "'Mizmor LeTodah, the whole Am Israel rejoiced over her ...' - my Naama is awake, Baruch HaShem, and now we need to pray that she will be healthy and strong."

The mother added and thanked all the Am Israel for the prayers and reinforcements: "I must thank the angels who surround me. The list is not over!!!".

Just need to help them !!!

צילום מסך חיים הר כסף ז"ל

In one moment, the holiday became a disaster. The family trip of the late Rabbi Chaim Har Kesef became a funeral procession.

The dear and beloved father who until yesterday was a man of great kindness and helped everyone who turned to him kindly, at the height of his blossoming in a moment, went to a world that is all good. Horrible.

Think of the young widow, who, in one moment, her life had completely changed, became a widow and mother of six orphans whose father would no longer be able to lead them to the canopy. Six orphans sitting at home crying...

We have no words to comfort her! Her late husband was almost the sole breadwinner in the house. With his death, the family is left destitute. Her 17-year-old daughter was injured in a horrific accident and hospitalized in a serious condition, she does not know how to deal with this terrible rift, and we must help her.

Click here to save Har kesef family>>

This is no longer a normal case that can be moved on. This is a terrible and shocking tragedy. A benefactor who has always helped others and was involved in saving lives needs our help for his dear family so that God forbid they not collapse.

Unfortunately, his life was so tragically cut short right before he had managed to recover from the severe economic blow he had suffered due to the Corona Crisis, and now, apart from the terrible crisis, the heavy debts have fallen on the shoulders of the poor widow.

Her crying and the tears flowing from her eyes do not give rest all the time.

We must enlist!

Just need to help them !!!

All contributions are Tax-deductible