JRoots event set to host over 50 organizations during Holocaust Remembrance Day

During the upcoming Yom HaShoa, set to take place on Wednesday April 7th, JRoots intends to host a global day of testimony alongside over 50 partner organisations from around the world. The program will include survivor testimonies, movies, educator sessions and more.

The event will be broadcast live throughout the day, along with guest speakers and virtual trips for the whole family. All content will be available via Facebook and YouTube.

During the event, JRoots will be premiering a movie about Dov Landau, survivor of five labor camps and death marches who was later was liberated by the American Army and Rav Herschel Schachter in Buchenwald. Mr. Landau helped unite two brothers named Tulek and Lolek, the latter of whom would become the Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi Lau.

After arriving in Israel he joined the Hagana and fought for the countries existence in Gush Etzion finally to be taken as prisoner of war to Jordan. Today Dov lives in Tel Aviv and has rebuilt his family with his wife Shoshana with over 100 descendants.

"Last year the event reached approximately 250 thousand people worldwide", Zak Jeffay, educational coordinator at JRoots, said to Arutz Sheva. "I am excited to be part of an amazing programme to share so many survivor stories and to make Yom Hashoah meaningful and accessible to all. Well worth registering to join a zoom with a survivor and ask your questions as face to face as possible".