Report: Bennett is waiting for PM Netanyahu to fail to form coalition before joining Lapid

A senior haredi party member expect that the end of the Netanyahu era is in sight, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

According to the report, the official on Monday night said that Yesh Atid Chairman MK Yair Lapid's speech revealed the advanced negotiations between Yesh Atid and Yamina.

The official said he expects Bennett to wait until Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu fails to form a government, and then Bennett will sign with Lapid and become prime minister in rotation.

"This is another step towards ending Netanyahu's time in power, another step towards the benches of the opposition," the official said.

The haredi parties, for their part, have said that they will not agree to sit together in a coalition with Lapid, and certainly not in one led by him.