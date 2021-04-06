Quidel partners with San Diego Padres organisation for COVID-19 testing

Quidel, a leading provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today that after several months supporting the Padres Front Office’s efforts to reopen safely, Quidel has been chosen as “Official Diagnostics Partner” of the San Diego Padres Major League Baseball (MLB) franchise. The company will be providing excellent performing Sofia® 2 instruments and Sofia® SARS Antigen tests for use by the Padres medical staff for the Front Office Team, Event Staff and our Petco Park partners including Aramark, DNC, Elite and others.

“Our partnership with Quidel has been critical to enabling today’s Opening Day at Petco Park and helping bring the excitement of Major League Baseball back to Padres fans,” said Padres Chief Executive Officer Erik Greupner. “Quidel’s rapid antigen COVID-19 tests provide results in just 15 minutes, giving our Padres staff and Petco Park partners the confidence to feel ‘Safe At Home’ at our ballpark.”

“The Quidel Team has been at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic since the start and was the first to introduce rapid antigen tests to empower providers with a rapid solution for COVID-19 diagnosis and helping to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Douglas Bryant, president and CEO of Quidel Corporation. “San Diego is our home, and it gives our people tremendous pride to be the Official Diagnostics Partner of the Padres and to help ensure the entire Petco Park Team is ‘Safe At Home.’ Go Padres!”.