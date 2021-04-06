Fathers' Rights organization comes out against Shira Iskov

The "Fathers For Justice" organization has demanded that the committee in charge of choosing people to light Independence Day torches cancel Shira Iskov's nomination to light a torch in honor of Israel's 73th birthday.

"Lighting a torch on Mount Herzl is seen by the public as a great public and symbolic honor, which is given to people who have worked for the sake of the public in a consistent fashion throughout the years, and who left a mark that will last generations. The public, and especially youth, see the torch-lighters as shining examples and role models, each in their own field," the letter read.

"The honorable committee made a mistake by choosing Ms. Shira Iskov to light a torch, and should cancel its nomination," the committee wrote, adding that Iskov was not chosen for her exceptional contribution to the nation, and did not contribute other than what was required of her in her position or occupation.

"On the other hand, Ms. Shira Iskov is a complainant and the victim of a crime which is in the middle of its legal process and is a criminal case in the Be'er Sheva District Court. This case is in the stages of hearing the proofs, and has not yet been ruled on.

"Choosing Ms. Iskov to light a torch at the present stage of managing the criminal case may influence the decision of the court judges when they come to weigh the circumstances described above in the witness protocol.

"This influence may be caused, naturally, mostly due to the supportive public atmosphere provided by definition to those chosen to light torches," they noted, adding that the ceremony "frames Ms. Shira Iskov's image as a normative image, despite her abusive behavior, as expressed in the protocols."