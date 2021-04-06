Arutz Sheva survey: Can an Israeli government be formed using Arab party support?

Arutz Sheva and Israel National News asks its viewers if they would support or object to a government based on Arab party votes

Tags: 2021 Elections
Arutz Sheva Staff ,

בחירות לכנסת
בחירות לכנסת
צילום: Photo by Flash90

Due to the political turmoil following the fourth election cycle in two years, Arutz Sheva turns to its readers with the question whether or not they would support or object to a government based on Arab party backing.

Vote here:



top