New Hope: 'We didn't recommend anyone'

MK Ze'ev Elkin, Deputy Chairman for the New Hope party, spoke about the recent elections and why his party had not recommended anyone for the position of prime minister.

Speaking to Reshet Bet, Elkin explained his party's decision not to recommend anyone for prime minister.

"Throughout everything, we said that as long as [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu stands in the way and does not allow any other candidate from the nationalist camp to form a right-wing government, the only real way to form a government is to form a unity government between [Yamina Chairman MK Naftali] Bennett and [Yesh Atid Chairman MK Yair] Lapid," Elkin said.

"We acted in order to create that and we made offers to both sides," he emphasized.

"Unfortunately they waited until 24 hours before [the deadline]. In 24 hours, it's natural that you cannot reach agreements in all the issues on the table. Another few days of negotiations, in my opinion, would have brought about an agreement between them. That's why we wanted this to happen previously."