'Scientific knowledge is not the same as wisdom'
Scientist Brian Keating explains how calls to 'follow the science' may indicate flawed assumptions. 'Science is by its nature provisional.'
Science and Lab Research
Archive photo: Istock
|
MainAll NewsTechnology & Health'Scientific knowledge is not the same as wisdom'
'Scientific knowledge is not the same as wisdom'
Scientist Brian Keating explains how calls to 'follow the science' may indicate flawed assumptions. 'Science is by its nature provisional.'
Science and Lab Research
Archive photo: Istock
top