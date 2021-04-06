Baqa al Gharbiya celebrates, a Jewish family mourns

Yesterday morning an Israeli Arab was released from prison and received a hero's welcome in the town of Baqa Al Gharbia near Hadera.

About thirty years ago our hero murdered a young Israeli soldier, Moshe Tamam. He was sentenced to life imprisonment.

After Shimon Peres left politics without ever attaining his dream accomplishment - being voted prime minister - he decided that president of Israel was a good second prize.

In order to become president, one needs a majority of Knesset members' votes.

In Israel, Arab MKs have the right to vote and influence the nature and direction of the Jewish state. Many Jews think this makes sense and is the apex of morality -in fact an example of Jewish morality.

In Israel, Arab MKs have determined the path of the Jewish state at some of its most vital junctures. The Oslo Accords and the expulsions of Gush Katif and Shomron residents were decided with Arab MK votes.

The same votes decide who will be Israel's president.

Aware that his ambition depended on Arab MKs, Peres did what was necessary and invoking humanitarianism, promised to reduce the sentences of Arab terrorists if elected president.

it worked. He was elected and promptly kept his side of the bargain.

Which brings us to yesterday morning.

The Israel/Jew hating murderer from the Israeli town of Baqa can thank Shimon Peres for his freedom and hero status.

The family of the murdered Jewish soldier are reliving their nightmare and protesting. The Arab murderer's family are celebrating.

And at the same time, Israel is undergoing a transformation.

For the first time in its history, the majority of its Jewish politicians openly court Arab parties for their political support and consent to govern the Jewish state. This was considered outside the pale by Ben Gurion and the vast majority of Israel's Jewish population..

A few still believe that if this last barrier is broken, there is no longer a moral argument to be made for a Jewish state. The National Religious party (six seats) led by Bezalel Smotrich and the much-villified Otzma Yehudit of Itamar Ben Gvir are among these few. Because they refuse to "change with the times" and accept the popular sell out to the anti-Israel Arab MKs, they are demonized by the rest.

These are indeed fascinating and critical times for the still Jewish state.

I am convinced that there is a happy ending to this drama. God did not perform so many miracles for His people for nothing.

Shalom Pollack is a veteran tour guide, who says: "I have the oppportunity to observe many sides of our beloved country. As a Jew who has come home, I am passionate about sharing my observations and thoughts." He can be reached shalompollack613@gmail.com