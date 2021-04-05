A New Holiness in Tel-Aviv

Rosh Yehudi is changing the spiritual landscape of Tel-Aviv. It has reconnected tens of thousands of Jewish people to their roots and infused them with a passion for their faith and heritage. In this video, you can see and feel some of the incredible energy of Rosh Yehudi.

A few words from a Rosh Yehudi member: “I joined Rosh Yehudi 15 years ago and it changed my life. I went from being a single, career-oriented woman in high-tech to a married religious woman dedicated to building a solid Jewish home.

The Rosh Yehudi community provided me with a safe and accepting space in which I could connect to my Jewish identity and grow as a human being. Words cannot express how grateful I am to Rosh Yehudi- to me it will always be home”.