Jewish cemetery in Denmark vandalized during Passover by Neo-Nazi group

A Jewish cemetery in Aalborg, Denmark was vandalized on Saturday night by a Danish neo-Nazi group in the latest incident of anti-Semitic damage to hit a Jewish burial ground in the Scandinavian country.

Several dolls that were covered in red paint resembling blood were placed next to a wall that was also covered in red paint. Red paint was also poured onto graves. Anti-Semitic flyers were also left around the cemetery. The leaflets called Passover “another Jewish celebration of carnage,” according to Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet.

At the bottom of the flyer was a link to the website of Nordfront, a Danish “national socialist news site.” On the site, there is a link to join the “Nordic Resistance Movement,” which bills itself as a “national socialist struggle organization.”

The website highlighted the vandalism at the cemetery on its front page, featuring a photo of the blood covered dolls and the fake blood on the cemetery wall. The photo, under the heading “activism,” was captioned, “Activists from the Nordic Resistance Movement carried out an information campaign in several cities over the weekend to make people aware of the Jews' foreign customs.”

The European Jewish Congress (EJC) condemned the vandalism in a tweet.

“EJC stands in firm solidarity with the Jewish community in Denmark following a repugnant act of antisemitic vandalism that targeted the Jewish cemetery in Aalborg,” tweeted EJC. “We denounce this act of hate and hope the police will find the perpetrators.”

In a statement to Ekstra Bladet, the Nordfront website denied carrying out the vandalism but said activists connected to the website were responsible. “Of course, Nordfront supports the activism that the Resistance Movement is carrying out and we agree to be the Resistance Movement's mouthpiece and close collaborator.”

Henrik Bekc, security head at North Jutland Police Department, stated that the vandalism is being investigated. No suspects have so far been identified.

Anti-Semitic vandalism of Jewish cemeteries is an ongoing problem in Denmark. In October, two men from Randers and Hobro were found guilty of spraying anti-Semitism graffiti on graves at a Jewish cemetery in Randers in 2019.