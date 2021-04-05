The Jewish Arab State

The notion of forming a government in Israel which depends on the support of an Arab party is absolutely antithetical to the meaning of a Jewish State, both politically and according to the Torah. We can only hope that our Prime Minister, political wizard that he is, has raised the non-kosher rabbit from his hat to decoy his opponents into thinking that he may form a government without them, leaving them without positions of leadership and honor, in order to frighten them into joining a full-fledged Jewish coalition.

The notion of embracing Arabs who support terror, denigrate the IDF, align themselves with the enemies of Israel, and yearn to destroy the Jewish State, is so utterly vapid and inane, I can’t even begin to elaborate on the reasons why the idea should be garbaged.

What must be said, however, with all of the pain it involves, is the following. The Arab parties in Israel, their leaders, and the Arabs who vote for them, demonstrate a sincere attachment to the Land of Israel. Though they have absolutely no right to sovereignty or even political representation in the Jewish State, they fight fiercely on Israel’s tragically misconceived democratic battleground for Arab rights and the privilege of living in the Land of Israel, and many of them, albeit with no moral justification, are willing to physically fight, risking long prison sentences and their lives, and to kill Jews in the attempt to wrest the Land of Israel from our control.

One could reason that precisely because of their attachment to the Land, and their willingness for self-sacrifice on its behalf, no matter how much it be based on falsehood, immorality, and pure evil, it is this passion for a place in the Holy Land, and for control over it, which has given them (along with the naivete and stupidity of Israel’s founding fathers and subsequent leaders), the position of political power which they hold today, severely castrating our power to rule in our own Jewish State.

And I ask in great pain, how many Jewish leaders in France, England, America, and all of the other hiding places throughout the world, share the same level of attachment to the Land of Israel as these Arabs? How many leaders of Jewish organizations throughout the Diaspora have come forward in the last 100 years of struggle for our Land to enlist in the IDF and face the Arabs in physical battle? If not they themselves, how many have sent their sons in their stead to fight alongside their Jewish brothers in Israel? A sorrowful few.

How many young and strong-bodied America, French, and British Jewish students check out from their college dormitories to take up rifles in defense of the Jewish Homeland? A tiny percent of the brave. How many of the famous American Jewish actors, Jewish movie directors, Jewish composers, Jewish writers, Jewish comedians, Jewish businessmen, Jewish sports heroes, Jewish politicians, have made Aliyah? Not one!

And so, in the absence of millions of Diaspora Jews, lovers of Brooklyn, Lakewood, Los Angeles, Boca Raton, Paris, Manchester, Antwerpen, Mexico City, and Melbourne Australia, the Arabs in the Knesset decide who will be the Prime Minister of Israel, and what dangerous concessions Israel will have to make in preserving the Jewishness of the Jewish State and in holding on to our Land.

The problem is not the Arabs in Israel. The problem is the millions of Jews in America and the growing graveyard of the Diaspora. If only a small portion would come to live here, those who still have some religious or emotional attachment to the Land, the Arabs who didn’t flee the country in fear would be an overwhelmed minority, even if the tragic farce of Israeli democracy were to continue. After all, isn’t that what the holiday of Pesach was about?

Tzvi Fishman was awarded the Israel Ministry of Education Prize for Jewish Culture and Creativity. Before making Aliyah to Israel in 1984, he was a successful Hollywood screenwriter. He has co-authored 4 books with Rabbi David Samson, based on the teachings of Rabbis A. Y. Kook and T. Y. Kook. His other books include: "The Kuzari For Young Readers" and "Tuvia in the Promised Land". His books are available on Amazon. Recently, he directed the movie, "Stories of Rebbe Nachman."