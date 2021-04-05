Right-wing activists: No to a government that relies on an Arab party

Dozens of right-wing activists demonstrated on Sunday night outside the President's Residence, calling on Knesset members not to form a government which is dependent on an Arab party.

The Nahala movement presented photos and quotes made by Mansour Abbas and members of his Ra'am party in support of terrorism, terrorists, and against the Jewish state and the Jewish people.

Daniella Weiss, chairwoman of the Nahala movement, said at the demonstration, "Under Abbas' partnership, there is no chance of settlement in Judea and Samaria, educated Likud members do not accept the absurdity of adding the Islamic Movement to the Jewish state. I turn with a warning to Netanyahu and the members of the Likud - if, God forbid, we cooperate with the haters of Israel and raise them up - we will be brought down."

Nehemiah Weiss, a member of the Nahala management, said at the demonstration, "If the Likud is a national party, it cannot harm Israel's nationalism in such a way. We call on the right-wing parties not to recommend Netanyahu for Prime Minister until he makes it clear that he will not lend a hand to a government that relies on Arabs."