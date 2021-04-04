IDF to drop mask mandate for combat soldiers, trainees

The Israeli military is dropping its mask mandate for soldiers operating or training in open areas, an IDF spokesperson announced Sunday afternoon.

According to a statement released by the Israeli military, soldiers involved in training exercises or in combat operations will no longer be required to wear masks while outdoors, as of Monday.

The change comes after the Health Ministry approved a request by the IDF to drop the mask mandate for combat soldiers and trainees in outdoor settings.

The pilot program exempting soldiers from wearing masks during outdoor operations is set to last for three months, after which the army will determine whether to continue with the exemption.

The exemption will only be applied in situations in which at least 90% of the participating soldiers have either recovered from the coronavirus or been vaccinated against it.

Other coronavirus health restrictions, including social distancing and limits on mass gatherings, remain in force. In-door training or operations will continue to be done with the mask mandate in place.