2 killed in accident in Jerusalem

Two people were killed and at least seven more injured in a traffic accident in Jerusalem Sunday afternoon.

The fatal accident occurred on Derech Hevron, at the corner of Tzvi Noiman Street in the capital, and left one man and one woman dead.

Seven vehicles were involved in the accident, as well as a pedestrian, who was struck by a minibus.

MDA and United Hatzalah volunteers and ambulance teams responded to the incident and treated the injured at the scene.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT, Rami Doyev, who was one of the first responders at the scene said: "This was a difficult accident that involved seven vehicles and a pedestrian who was trapped underneath a minibus. Firefighters extracted the woman from underneath the minibus but there was nothing we could do at that point to save her life and she was declared dead at the scene due to the severity of injuries that she sustained. Our volunteers and ambulance teams treated one person in moderate condition and another eight people who sustained light injuries. Due to the nature of the incident, the organization's Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit has been dispatched to the scene."

One of the eight injured victims later succumbed to his injuries, raising the death toll to two.