A Chinese Goldeneye-EMP will ravage a US Carrier Battle Group

In 1995, the James Bond Movie “Goldeneye” was released whose plot premise involved a terrorist who stole a Russian secret Electro-Magnetic-Pulse weapon called “Goldeneye.” In the Bond movie, Goldeneye would ignite a small tactical nuclear weapon high in the atmosphere which would release a geographically, targeted electromagnetic pulse wave that would fry all of the modern electronics that form the basis of today’s military weapons rendering them, at best, totally useless.

Apparently, someone in the Communist Chinese military liked the idea. And, a few years later in 2000, the Communist Chinese Fascists began testing electromagnetic pulse effects on mammals to assess if a Chinese-EMP weapon would kill the electronics on US aircraft carriers, but not the US sailors operating the electronics.

How do I know this? Because in 2006, Bill Gertz of the Washington Times reported that the US Department of Defense declassified a 2005 “SECRET” intelligence report concluding: China building electromagnetic pulse weapons for use against U.S. carriers. The Gertz article linked to the actual National Ground Intelligence Center (NGIC) report where the US military intelligence actually predicted the Communist Chinese might use a Goldeneye-EMP attack to annihilate an entire deployed 8-ship US Carrier Battle Group (CBG) manned by about 8,000 US sailors in one EMP shot.

In short, any American war with Communist China over Taiwan could possibly be over before it began with America the catastrophic loser. Given the current extant terrible risk to the 8,000 US sailors in a CSG, America must make clear to the Communist Chinese that any nuclear-EMP will be deemed a “first use” of nuclear weapons and will be responded to with an overwhelming immediate nuclear response.

But wait a second, didn’t US President Joe Biden tell us in May 2019 that “China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man, I mean, you know, they’re not bad folks, folks. But guess what? They’re not competition for us.” So, President Joe believes the Communist Chinese are “not bad folks” and “not competition for us”? In that case, everything’s just fine. Especially because Hunter Biden seems to have a direct line to the Communist Chinese military (or rather they have line on his son, Hunter).

To make matters worse, a Chinese high level “diplomatic” team just told off our Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. The leader of the Chinese team, a Mr. Yang, bluntly stated: “Is that the way you had hoped to conduct this dialogue I think we thought too well of the United States. The United States isn’t qualified to speak to China from a position of strength.”

In sum, in the wake of the election of a President who says America is “systemically racist,” the Chinese correctly observed the American Emperor (or Empire) has no clothes. Add to it, there are varying predictions (including testifying current, active US Admirals) of the Chinese invasion of Taiwan ranging from one to six years.

Does the 2005 SECRET US Army report of Chinese scientists exposing various mammals to EMP radiation factor into the Chinese invasion of Taiwan? The NGIC Report assesses and predicts that the Chinese were attempting to discover the tolerance of mammals to varying levels of EMP so as to conclude the minimum height in the atmosphere at which a nuclear EMP could be “safely” detonated.

You see, the higher the EMP nuke is detonated in the atmosphere the larger the ground-level electronic kill-radius is of the resulting EMP, and the less harmful the resulting radiation is to humans. The lower the EMP nuke is detonated in the atmosphere, the smaller the ground-level electronic kill-radius, and the greater the lethal radiation danger to humans. This way the Chinese can better calibrate, target, limit the resulting EMP electronic kill-radius while keeping their own ships out of the electronic kill zone; all without killing any 8,000 American sailors in the CSG.

In essence, the Chinese wanted to determine the “correct” altitude at which to ignite the nuclear EMP blast so as to achieve the smallest electronic kill-radius while not killing actual people on the 8 or so ships in the Carrier Strike Group. The Chinese “thinking” is if they just neuter the aircraft carrier strike groups’ electronics, but don’t kill any US sailors in the CSG, the Americans won’t retaliate against the Chinese nuclear EMP strike.

Put another way, the Chinese believe a non-lethal nuclear EMP would not constitute a Chinese “first strike” nuclear attack necessitating an American nuclear response. In fact, howevcer, the resulting 8,000 surviving, living American sailors on the electronically burned-out hulks of ships will be completely defenseless, and effectively become hostages under a Chinese threat of a potential Chinese conventional second-strike on the CSG if America were to retaliate in any way. Ergo, “in theory,”

Checkmate to the Chinese, or as the 2005 NGIC reported, the Chinese called this EMP weapon their “Trump Card” (having nothing to do with President Trump). Dr. Peter V. Pry, Executive Director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security and Director of the U.S. Nuclear Strategy Forum, who served in the Congressional EMP Commission, the Congressional Strategic Posture Commission, the House Armed Services Committee, and the CIA. has been warning the US about EMP for years.

‏Goldeneye Trailer

But, don’t believe me. Read the NGIC report for yourself! As an editor’s note, since 2005, the US Navy has changed the designated abbreviation for the then-Carrier Battle Group(CVBG) to the current designation of Carrier Strike Group(CSG). Therefore, when reading the NGIC report, NGIC’s 2005-defined “CVBG” is really a 2021-defined “CSG.” I’ve excerpted the more relevant portions here:

National Ground Intelligence Center NGIC Assessment Date of Publication: 2005-08-17

(U) China: Medical Research on Bio-Effects of

Electromagnetic Pulse and High-Power Microwave Radiation

(U) Purpose

(U) The purpose of this report is to explore the possible meanings and relevant implications of China's medical research on the bio-effects of intense high-power microwave (HPM) and electromagnetic pulse (EMP) radiation.

(U) Key Points

• (U) A team of Chinese medical researchers has recently reported (open forum) research activity related to studies of the bio-effects of high-power microwave (HPM) and electromagnetic pulse (EMP) radiation.

• (U) Animals studied included mice, rats, rabbits, dogs, and monkeys. Dose-related effects on eyes, brain, heart, bone marrow, reproductive, and other vital organs were reported. The researchers' interest in potential human effects is apparent. . .

(U) Species Specificity and Mortality Study

• --------- By a process of extrapolation, one might be able to use these data to set danger thresholds for human exposure. The high mortality rates of animals (especially for primates) exposed to EMP radiation in the recent Chinese experiments are in graphic contrast to the lack of reported bio-effects associated with EMP exposures during the period of atmospheric nuclear testing (1950s/1960s) by the United States and other nations. This is probably a consequence of the extremely high field strengths used in the Chinese experiments.

(U) Taiwan Scenario

For use against Taiwan, China could detonate at a much lower altitude (30 to 40 km, according to some recent speculations) to confine the EMP effects to Taiwan and its immediate vicinity and minimize damage to electronics on the mainland. The result would be a more intense EMP in a localized area. ------------------ A critical issue then would be the danger threshold for human exposure since human casualties (either Taiwan or U.S. military) would greatly increase the likelihood of a U.S. nuclear response.

(U) Nuclear Warhead and Missile Requirements for the Taiwan Use Scenario

Although Chinese military analysts (both on Taiwan and the mainland) have frequently

speculated about China's development of these special low-yield EMP warheads. It is not known whether they have actually done so ------------------ It is possible that China has also concluded similar research. However, these developments are not a prerequisite for an EMP attack against Taiwan. Any low-yield strategic nuclear warhead (or tactical nuclear warhead) could be used with similar effects. The DF-21 medium-range ballistic missile has been mentioned as a platform for the EMP attack against Taiwan.

(U) Trump Cards/Assassin's Mace Weapons and Taiwan Reunification

--------- are consistent with what the mainland Chinese have described as "Trump Card" or “Assassin’s Mace” (Sha Shou Jian in Chinese) weapons. After the United States responded to Chinese missile test flights over Taiwan, in 1996, by moving two Aircraft Carrier Battle Groups (CVBG) to the vicinity of Taiwan, Chinese political and military leaders began to use the terms Trump Card and Assassin's Mace weapons to describe modern weapons that would permit China to prevail over the United States in a conflict over a forced reunification with Taiwan. . . . These modem Trump Card and Assassin's Mace weapons will permit China's low technology forces to prevail over U.S. high-technology forces in a localized conflict, according to these political pronouncements. These issues are discussed in greater detail in an Internet posted-briefing by Jason Bruzdzinski (MITRE Corporation).

The medical research contribution would help insure that China's use of HEMP against Taiwan and any vulnerable U.S. CVBG assets would not push the U.S. across the nuclear-response threshold.

(U) Conclusions

--------- suggests that China may consider (as an option) the employment of HEMP as a Trump Card or Assassin's Mace weapon against the Taiwan electronic infrastructure or against a U.S. CVBG {or at least to threaten such actions), should a conflict break out in the Taiwan Strait. The minimization of military casualties on CVBG assets is calculated to lessen the likelihood of a U.S. nuclear response to a Taiwan strike employing nuclear EMP. The minimization of casualties on Taiwan is calculated to lessen the animosity among Taiwan's populace over forced reunification.

One must remember, the Communist Chinese were experimenting on EMP-radiating mammals in 2001, so they have 20 more years of EMP research under their belts. And, we know how wonderful their research into corona-virus has panned out for everybody.

In conclusion, the Communist Chinese see a paralyzed American President and Administration who view their own patriotic countrymen as America’s true enemy, and not the Communist Chinese. What better time than for the Communist Chinese to prove Mr. Yang’s statement that: “The United States isn’t qualified to speak to China from a position of strength.”

Unless the Biden-Harris Administration starts focusing on the Chinese threat instead of culling patriotic Americans from the Defense Department, the Chinese will take Taiwan, and prove “America isn’t qualified” for the world’s dog-catcher, let-alone, the world’s policeman.

Mark Langfan is Chairman of Americans for a Safe Israel (AFSI) and specializes in security issues. He has also created an original educational 3d Topographic Map System of Israel to facilitate clear understanding of the dangers facing Israel and its water supply. It has been studied by US lawmakers and can be seen at www.marklangfan.com.