US Capitol on lockdown following security incident

A driver tried to crash a barricade at the US Capitol on Friday afternoon (local time) and rammed into two officers.

After ramming the car into a barricade, the driver exited the vehicle and brandished a sharp object, prompting Capitol Police officers to shoot the driver, said a person briefed on the incident.

Officers neutralized the driver. The officers and the suspect were taken to hospital, where the suspect later died.

"A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital," Capitol Police said.

Following the incident, the US Capitol was placed on lockdown.

A message sent to congressional offices said, "Due to ... security threat located. All US Capitol Campus Buildings, no entry or exit is permitted at this time. You may move throughout the building(s) but stay away from exterior windows and doors. If you are outside, seek cover."

