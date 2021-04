The Tractate Pesach was found in Hitler's bunker and given to then Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi Yitzchak Herzog and is now at Har Etzion Hesder Yeshiva in Gush Etzion.

Why did the bestial murderer of six million Jews have a Tractate of Talmud in his bunker?

Did he realize the Tractate talks about freeing the Jewish people from bondage?

Here is the story:

https://youtu.be/8P43bvXl17Q

Clip sent to Arutz Sheva by Rafi Kaplan, director of the "Maaleh" religious Zionist organization.