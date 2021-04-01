Rabbi Kanievsky: Better the Arabs than the left

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, the leader of the non-hasidic haredi community, addressed the current political stalemate and the possibility that Mansour Abbas' United Arab List could cooperate in the formation of a minority right-wing government.

According to a report by Channel 12 News journalist Yair Shreki, Rabbi Kanievsky believes that it is better to cooperate with conservative Arab representatives who see eye to eye with respect to religious issues over the Israeli left.

According to Shreki, Rabbi Kanievsky believes that the UAL and the United Torah Judaism party agree on many issues, including IDF recruitment, family values, and the status quo in the relationship between religion and state in Israel.

Shas, which represents the Sephardic haredi and religious community, has also expressed an interest inworking with the UAL.