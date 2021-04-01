Mansour Abbas: An opportunity for coexistence in the Holy Land

United Arab List chairman Mansour Abbas delivered a speech in Nazareth this evening (Thursday) ahead of the round of meetings with the president, but refused to say who he would recommend for prime minister.

"I, Mansour Abbas, am a proud Arab, a citizen of the State of Israel who heads the largest political movement in Arab society," he said.

"I strongly advocate peace and mutual security. I reach out on behalf of myself and my friends in the Arab public who have chosen us, to create an opportunity for coexistence in the Holy and Blessed Land for members of the three religions and the two peoples.

"I did not disqualify anyone. My attitude is 'what is yes' and less 'what is no.' If we do not learn now to bring down ignorance and racism - we will leave the next generation a complex, dangerous and impossible reality," Abbas added.

He said he "does not want to be part of any bloc - on the right or the left."