Bennett forwards document on missing soldiers to Prime Minister's Office

Yamina chairman MK Naftali Bennett forwarded to the Prime Minister's Office last July a document which purportedly reveals the burial location of Israeli soldiers missing since the battle of Sultan Yacuub in 1982, Walla correspondent Barak Ravid reported Thursday.

According to the report, the National Security Headquarters in the Prime Minister's Office did not deny that the document was forwarded to National Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabbat.

The document is handwritten in on official stationery of the office of the Palestinian Authority chairman. The source who passed the document claims that it is the handwriting of Yasser Arafat, the former head of the Palestinian Authority who died in 2004.

After Bennett received the document and estimated that the source was reliable, he passed it on to senior officials in the Prime Minister's Office.

The Prime Minister's Office passed the document to the relevant intelligence community for review. Bennett's office declined to comment on the matter.