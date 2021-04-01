Sabra recalls 2,100 hummus containers over salmonella outbreak

Hummus containers recalled in 16 states across the US because of possible salmonella contamination.

Tags: Salmonella Hummus Sabra Hummus
Gabe Friedman/JTA ,

Hummus חומוס
Hummus חומוס
iStock

Beware the hummus.

Sabra, one of the country’s largest makers of the chickpea spread, has recalled 2,100 containers of its 10-ounce “Classic Hummus” because of possible salmonella contamination.

The FDA said no consumers have reported complaints so far, and noted the containers had a “best before date” of April 26, USA Today reported.

The containers were recalled from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Jersey, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Sabra previously recalled batches of hummus for listeria contamination in 2015 and 2016.



top