2,600 ascend Temple Mount over Chol Hamoed Pesach

2,600 Jews visited the Temple Mount, the holiest site in Judaism, over the intermediate days of the Passover holiday, according to the Temple Mount Heritage Foundation and Students for the Temple Mount, which organized guided tours at the site.

This is the first large wave of Jewish visitors to the Temple Mount since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic began in Israel. The visits were conducted without incident.

On Monday, the first intermediate date of Passover, 502 Jews ascended the Temple Mount, about 100 of them under the guidance of Professor Aryeh Eldad and Rabbi Shmuel Moreno and with the participation of the Harel Youth Organization on behalf of the Temple Mount Heritage Foundation.

On Tuesday, 574 Jews ascended the Temple Mount, about 100 of them under the leadership and guidance of public figures Arnon Segal and Rachel Sela from the women's organization for the Temple that works in cooperation with the foundation.

On Wednesday, 501 Jews ascended the mount, about 50 of them under the guidance and leadership of Jerusalem researcher Dr. Eyal Davidson.

Today, Thursday, 945 Jews ascended the Temple Mount, about 150 of them under the guidance and direction of Dr. Mordechai Keidar and Tom Nissani, CEO of the Temple Mount Heritage Foundation.

All others who visited the site receive assistance from the Temple Mount Heritage Foundation at no cost.

After the holiday visits concluded, Tom Nissani, CEO of the Temple Mount Heritage Foundation, said: “After a year of corona, the people of Israel have returned to the Temple Mount. Our organized ascents led by prominent public figures brought hundreds of people to the mountain who prayed, communicated and learned about the holiest place for the Jewish people. There is still a long way to go to remove discrimination and restrictions. When we ascend the mountain, the situation changes and it will change! "