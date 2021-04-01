Bennett, Netanyahu to meet tomorrow

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett will meet tomorrow (Friday) ahead of the recommendation phase to choose the next prime minister, to discuss the formation of a government.

On Saturday night, Bennett will meet with Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid. According to Bennett, he does not intend to join a government led by Lapid, but is examining the possibility of forming a coalition that will include right-wing and left-wing parties.

Lapid will attempt to persuade Bennett to join the 'bloc for change,' the parties dedicated to removing Netanyahu from power.

Rabbi Eitan Eisman, founder of the Noam Zvia network and one of the top rabbis in religious Zionism, told 103FM radio this morning (Thursday) that "if Naftali Bennett becomes prime minister, it will be a right-wing government. If Bennett goes with Netanyahu, I would expect others to come. ".

Tonight at 8 PM, United Arab List chairman Mansour Abbas will speak in the city of Nazareth. The Abbas is expected to call for the formation of a government through cooperation between Jews and Arabs.

Last night, Channel 12 News reported that Prime Minister Netanyahu's contingency plan includes the formation of a temporary minority government that will rely on the UAL, but he will be required to convince his potential partners, some of whom currently oppose any such cooperation.