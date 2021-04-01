Twitter suspends account credited with exposing Jew hatred in Labour Party

Twitter has suspended the account, GnasherJew, which was a main source of allegations of anti-Semitism in the U.K. Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn during the 2019 election.

The anonymous account was credited with documenting just how serious and widespread the problem of Labour anti-Semitism was under Corbyn. The account is rumored to be run by a group of disenchanted Labour activists who remained anonymous for fear of retribution. Pro-Corbyn party members alleged that the account was a smear job by pro-Israel Conservative Party supporters.

During Corbyn’s term as Labour leader, the party was wracked by revelations of inner-party anti-Semitism which the controversial leader did little to tackle. In large part due to the issue of discrimination against Jews, the party went down in a historic defeat in 2019, after which Corbyn resigned. Corbyn was suspended from Labour in October 2020 for claiming a a report, which found the party during his leadership unlawfully ignored its anti-Semitism problem, was “dramatically overstated.”

In a past instance, Twitter was previously met with condemnation for removing GnasherJew over the account’s profile photo of a yellow star, which it misidentified as being supportive of the hate symbol. Twitter said that the image of a yellow Star of David with the word “Jude” in it was considered “hateful imagery,” apparently not realizing the account was in fact exposing Jew hatred.

In that case, the only way GnasherJew could get their account back up was to remove the profile image.