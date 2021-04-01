Thousands at Joseph's Tomb in Passover visit

Thousands of people visited Joseph's Tomb on Wednesday night, as part of the scheduled visits organized by the Samaria Regional Council.

The visit, held in honor of the Pesach (Passover) holiday and in accordance with the coronavirus guidelines, also marked ten years since the murder of Ben Yosef Livnat, whose family held a memorial ceremony for him during the visit.

Among those present at Joseph's Tomb Wednesday night were Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan and his deputy Davidi Ben Zion, Emmanuel Council Head Eliyahu Gafni, Ra'anana Deputy Mayor Chaim Goldman, Samaria Brigade Commander Colonel Ro'i Zweig, and Samaria Brigade Home Guard chief Major Azriel Perlman.

"We are happy to be here together with many people from Israel and abroad," Dagan said, adding that his "happiness is not complete, since we are not here all the time."

"We are marking a decade since the murder of Ben Yosef Livnat, may G-d avenge his blood, and our demand from the Israeli government is to eliminate terror. It is unthinkable that some of the murderers walk free. It is unthinkable that Joseph's Tomb is still held captive by Israel's enemies, and that they desecrate it time after time.

"We expect that the Od Yosef Chai Yeshiva will resume operations at the site and that the Israeli flag will fly over this site. We are happy to be touching the deepest roots of the Jewish people."

"We need to return Joseph's Tomb to the People of Israel," Gafni said. "The fact that the road to Joseph's Tomb is not safe on a regular basis is an embarrassment for the State of Israel. It's ours."