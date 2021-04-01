Passover weather turns cold and rainy

Though the weather during the first few days of Passover was sunny and pleasant, the end of the holiday is expected to be cold and rainy.

Thursday's weather will be partly cloudy, with light local rainfall in northern and central Israel. Temperatures will drop slightly, remaining lower than seasonal average.

Thursday night will see local rainfall along the cost, and possibly in the north of the country as well.

Friday will see local rains in northern and central Israel, and in northern Israel there may be isolated thunderstorms as well. The winds will pick up and temperatures - already lower than seasonal average - will drop slightly once more. Beginning in the afternoon hours, the rain will gradually lessen.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, with a rise in temperatures. During the morning hours, there may still be light local rainfall in northern Israel.

Sunday will be mostly clear, with another slight rise in temperatures.