According to a report in The Belaaz, a knife-wielding man on parole for attempted murder attacked a Jewish couple walking with their baby near Battery Park in Lower Manhattan wednesday afternoon.

The attacker slashed all 3 family members.

According to the report, the victims were treated for minor cuts by first responders on the scene.

NYPD told Yeshiva World News that it did not appear that the man said anything anti-Semitic prior to attacking the family.