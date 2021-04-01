On Passover night at the Seder, we sing this song. And those lyrics prompt me to think:

Georgia now — finally — has passed some new sane election laws. Other states are in the process of doing so, too.

Had any of these laws been in place when they should have been, before last November 3, today there would not be thousands upon thousands of unaccompanied youthful illegal aliens — there, I said both words — sleeping in Obama-Biden cages wrapped in aluminum foil like a Kosher-for-Passover kitchen.

The battleground state elections, the two senate seats in Georgia, if only . . .

If only they had required voter ID at polling places

. . . It would have been enough for us.

If only they had required voter ID for mail-in ballots

. . . It would have been enough for us.

If only they had inspected signatures on each and every mail-in ballot as they did in all prior years

. . . It would have been enough for us.

If only they had rejected all mail-in ballots that lacked clear postmarks by election day

. . . It would have been enough for us.

If only they had banned vote harvesting

. . . It would have been enough for us.

If only they had evaluated why Texas chose to reject certain manufacturers’ voting machines that other states chose to use

. . . It would have been enough for us.

If only they had restricted ballots cast by dead people

. . . It would have been enough for us.

If only they had required polling places to allow poll watchers to sit close enough to the actual counting

. . . It would have been enough for us.

If only they had investigated why so many Midwestern and other battleground states all stopped counting in the middle of the night at virtually the same time with Trump well ahead and then resumed almost simultaneously at a later time with Biden suddenly ahead

. . . It would have been enough for us.

If only they had curtailed the use of certain drop boxes for absentee ballots

. . . It would have been enough for us.

If only they had required counties to hold hearings within ten days on challenged ballots

. . . It would have been enough for us.

If only they had criminalized third-party political advocacy groups that hand out food and water to people on line to vote

. . . It would have been enough for us.

If only they had banned mobile voting vans

. . . It would have been enough for us.

If only they had addressed Twitter’s and Facebook’s unilateral suppressions of one side’s political messaging but not the other’s

. . . It would have been enough for us.

If only they had not suppressed the New York Post report on Hunter Biden’s laptop

. . . It would have been enough for us.

If only they had followed the ways of all other civilized democracies that ban universal mail-in balloting

. . . It would have been enough for us.

If only they had enforced federal Constitutional provisions that assign governance over election procedures to state legslatures, not to individual state officials and not to state courts

. . . It would have been enough for us.

If only the United States Supreme Court had consented to hear appeals from lower courts on disputed election matters

. . . It would have been enough for us.

If only we lived at a time when the media make at least a pretense to be fair and even-handed

. . . It would have been enough for us.

If only Chris Wallace had conducted a fair first presidential debate

. . . It would have been enough for us.

If only the politically tilted and biased Commission on Presidential Debates had not canceled the second debate after unnecessarily trying to move it from a live platform to Zoom

. . . It would have been enough for us.

If only the media had stopped repeating over and over again the lie that the President had called Neo-Nazis and White Supremacists “fine people” at Charlottesville

. . . It would have been enough for us.

If only the media had devoted as much attention to Joe Biden’s mental health and the 25th Amendment as they did for four years regarding President Trump

. . . It would have been enough for us.

If only the media had looked more incisively and critically at the continued flip-floppings and inconsistencies of Dr. Anthony Fauci

. . . It would have been enough for us.

If only the media had shown as much interest in the Biden family’s private financial interests in China as they did with the Trump family’s holdings

. . . It would have been enough for us.

If only the media had given as much attention to Tara Reade as they did to Blasey Ford

. . . It would have been enough for us.

If only the media had looked as carefully into the Willie Brown-Kamala Harris relationship as they did into the Stormy Daniels one

. . . It would have been enough for us.

If only the media had looked into charges that Andrew Cuomo’s COVID policies murdered thousands as they did into charges blaming President Trump for deaths

. . . It would have been enough for us.

If only the media had given President Trump his due credit for Operation Warp Speed

. . . It would have been enough for us.

If only the media had credited the Trump Administration for the “Abraham Accords” as it did Yasser Arafat and Bill Clinton for Mideast agreements that backfired

. . . It would have been enough for us.

If only the media had not lied about President Trump’s phone conversation with the Georgia Secretary of State

. . . It would have been enough for us.

Or at least it could have.