Canadian Jewish groups praise Hamilton for adopting IHRA definition of anti-Semitism

Jewish community groups in Canada are praising Hamilton for adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of anti-Semitism.

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger announced on Wednesday that the Ontario city has adopted the IHRA definition, which has been adopted by numerous governments of all levels and organizations.

The Hamilton Jewish Federation, and Canadian advocacy organization, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CJA) applauded the announcement.

“Today, Mayor Eisenberger sent a clear message to hate mongers in our city: there is no room for antisemitism in Hamilton. We are pleased to see Hamilton, one of the largest cities in Canada, join a growing list of municipalities across the country and around the world in adopting the IHRA definition of antisemitism, a vital tool in the ongoing fight against hatred and discrimination targeting Jews,” said Gustavo Rymberg, CEO of Hamilton Jewish Federation.

“At a time of rising hate, the IHRA definition provides a framework that can help guide civil society and government alike in understanding contemporary forms of antisemitism, such as Holocaust denial,” he added.

Judy Zelikovitz, CIJA Vice President for university and local partner services said that by adopting the IHRA definition, Hamilton has demonstrated that it is committed to fighting rising levels of anti-Semitism.

“Jewish Canadians are among the top minority groups most targeted by hate crime. We cannot protect our society from contemporary manifestations of antisemitism if we are unable to properly identify them,” she said.

B’nai Brith Canada also applauded the city of Hamilton.

“Applauding the announcements of 2 new adoptees of the IHRA definition of Antisemitism- the city of Hamilton in Ontario, Canada & the University of Tirana, Albania,” it said in a tweet. “The IHRA definition is the "gold standard" definition of antisemitism & should be adopted widely without amendment.”

Multiple Canadian cities have adopted the IHRA definition. The government of Ontario has also done so, and many Ontario municipalities, including Barrie and York Region, are also on board. The Canadian government adopted the IHRA definition in 2019 as part of an anti-racism strategy.