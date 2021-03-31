Netanyahu's proposal to Bennett

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu offered Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett seven seats on the Likud list in exchange for Bennett's support for Netanyahu.

Also, according to the proposal, the offer will be valid for the next two Knessets, the party will receive senior portfolios in the next government and 20,000 functionaries and members of the Likud Central Committee who will support Bennett, according to Amit Segal's report in Channel 12 News.

Tonight (Wednesday), Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu issued a special statement to the media for the first time since the end of the election campaign.

In his opening remarks, Netanyahu said: "After three elections in which no result was obtained, this time the public gave the right-wing parties a clear majority of 65 seats. This makes it possible to form a stable right-wing government and it can be formed immediately. The challenges we face require this - we must kick-start the economy, face the Iranian nuclear issue, strengthen the settlements, sign peace agreements and bring vaccines to our children so that we do not go back to suffocating the economy."

"Any other government that is formed will be an unstable left-wing government, set up in clear opposition to the vast majority that voted for the Likud and right-wing parties. A government with extreme opposition can destroy all our achievements - and it will fall very quickly.

Netanyahu turned to Naftali Bennett and Gideon Sa'ar: "Come home, let's form a stable right-wing government that will last for years. Let's unite. It's no secret that we have had disagreements over the years, but we knew how to overcome them and work together."