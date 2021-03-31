Gantz to lose Justice Ministry: Netanyahu has a conflict of interest

At a press conference this evening, acting justice minister and Blue and White party chairman Benny Gantz talked about the imminent expiration of the justice minister post, saying: “As of tomorrow, Israel will not have a justice minister. Within a few months, it won’t have a state’s attorney either. Extraditions will stop. Regulations won’t be instituted. Important laws will be stalled. "

"Not appointing a justice minister is compelling evidence that there is a conflict of interest between Netanyahu’s personal interests and state interests. I have thus sent a letter to the attorney general, requesting that he consider whether Netanyahu is fit to continue serving as prime minister,” Gantz said.

He further said: “Who does lead the government is of secondary importance, as long a Netanyahu ends his term and we agree to get an honest and upright government in place that can serve the interests of the people.”

Responding to a question on vaccine procurements, Gantz said: “Blue and White won’t prevent regular vaccine supply. It needs to be done well and in orderly fashion. We need to see how many vaccines are needed, how many will be needed going forward, what their cost is, and what the commercial arrangements dictate. At the same time, the robustness of our constitutional functioning is just as important as our collective health, and failing to appoint a justice minister, while continually and intentionally undermining our justice system, is no less dangerous to our society.”