Just 442 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed

A total of 442 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Tuesday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Wednesday morning.

Just 1.0% of tests conducted Tuesday came back positive, up slightly from 0.9% of tests carried out Monday.

There are now just 7,844 known active cases of the virus in Israel, of which 593 are being treated in hospitals.

Of those 593 hospitalizations, 396 patients are in serious condition. That is down from 431 COVID patients in serious condition on Tuesday, and is the lowest level since December 15th, when there were 388 seriously ill patients.

Infection coefficient rose to 0.57 as of March 20th, the latest date for which information on the coefficient is available due to the 10-day delay between the date of actual infection and test results. That is up from 0.53 the day before, but remains far below the 1.0 R reproduction rate, which marks the level of spread needed for the virus to maintain a stable number of infections in a population.

The infection coefficient last topped 1.0 on February 24th, when it hit 1.02, before falling sharply.

The total number of coronavirus-related fatalities now stands at 6,201, including 11 deaths Tuesday and one Wednesday morning.

Thus far, 5,236,351 Israelis have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or 56.31% of the population, with 51.24% of, or 4,764,656 people having received two doses.