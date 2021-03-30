Eldest 'Righteous Among Nations' passes away

According to an announcement of the Polish Embassy in Israel, Anna Koźmińska, awarded the "Righteous Among the Nations" title by Yad Vashem passed away last week at the age of 101.

Koźmińska was the oldest surviving Righteous Among the Nations.

In the years 1942-1945, Anna and her stepmother Maria hid eight-year-old Abraham Jablonski, who was smuggled out of the Lodz ghetto by family and friends.

The two took care of the boy, helped him move around freely without having to fear for his life. Using his fake ID, Abraham even served as assistant pastor at the famous Jasna Góra Monastery in the city of Częstochowa.

Having survived the Holocaust, Jablonski moved to Israel. In 1991, Yad Vashem awarded Anna and Maria the "Righteous Among the Nations" award for their actions, after it was discovered that the two had also hidden and assisted three other Jews during the war.

Koźmińska also received a medal of honor from the President of Poland in 2016. The Polish government declared a national holiday in memory of Poles who helped save the lives of local Jews on March 24, the date of her passing.