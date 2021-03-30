Bahrain names first ever Ambassador to Israel

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi spoke on Sunday, at the end of the holiday, with Bahrain's Foreign Minister 'Abd al-Latif al-Ziani ahead of the opening of the Bahraini embassy in Israel and the appointment of the first Bahraini ambassador to Israel.

Bahrain's Foreign Minister updated Minister Ashkenazi on the decision of the Bahrain government to open an embassy in Israel and sought Ashkenazi's approval for the appointment of Khaled Yousif Al-Jalahma to the post of Bahraini ambassador to Israel.

Foreign Minister Ashkenazi welcomed the decision of the government of Bahrain and thanked the Bahraini Foreign Minister for his strong friendship, as well as for the courage and leadership of the King of Bahrain.

The Bahraini Foreign Ministry sent an official letter to the Israeli Foreign Ministry with the request for consent to the designated ambassador.

The designated ambassador has been the Director of Operations of the Bahraini Foreign Office since 2017 and served as Deputy Ambassador of Bahrain to the United States (2009-2013).

After making the relevant checks, Foreign Minister Ashkenazi approved the appointment of Ambassador al-Jalhama.

In the coming weeks, a team from Bahrain will arrive in Israel to make the necessary arrangements.

Ambassador Houda Nonoo, former Ambassador of Bahrain to the United States, congratulated Al-Jalahma on his appointment: "Congratulations to H.E. Ambassador Khalid Yusuf Al-Jalahma on his appointment as Head of Bahrain’s Diplomatic Mission to Israel. I had the opportunity to work with the Ambassador when I was in DC and am excited for him to help usher in this next stage of the Bahrain-Israel relationship."