Hadera search ends in tears

As the fourth day of searching dawned, the search in Hadera came to its sad conclusion. The body of Shlomo Malka, missing since Friday night, was recently recovered and identified in a field located between the Hadera Forest and the railroad tracks.

At the scene of the body

No effort was spared in searching for Malka; municipal bodies, police, army, the Israel Dog Unit, and multiple volunteer organizations worked nonstop, bringing in helicopters, drones, horses, working dogs, and a wide range of digital search tools in an attempt to find Malka alive.

Malka had been classified as a high-risk case almost as soon as he was reported missing, on account of his diagnosed dementia, leading searchers to work through both Shabbat and the first day of Passover.

The Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in finding missing people, was involved in the search from the beginning. IDU representatives commented that: “We used every means at our disposal to find Malka, including thermal imaging UAVs, a specialized system for managing and mapping the searchers, and of course our canine teams. Our volunteers have not been home for more than three days straight. We send our most sincere condolences to the family, and stand with them in this most difficult time.”