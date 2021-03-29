Netanyahu's nightmare scenario

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is troubled by one scenario that may come true: a right-wing government with the participation of the haredi parties and Religious Zionism, along with Naftali Bennett, Gideon Sa'ar, Benny Gantz and possibly Yair Lapid.

Despite Lapid's possible participation, it would be difficult to define such a government as a left-wing government. The scenario may become practical only at the last minute, if it becomes the only way to avoid a fifth election.

Channel 12 News reported that Prime Minister Netanyahu said in closed conversations: "If Bennett joins - I will be able to form a coalition of 61. If I had 59, I would already have 61, Bennett is not really with me." People close to Netanyahu raised the possibility of giving up the premiership and running for president, but he in turn rejected the proposal for the time being and prefers to continue running for prime minister as Likud chairman.

On the other side of the political map is a power struggle between Bennett and Sa'ar who are on the right and Yair Lapid who leads the center-left. Bennett and Sa'ar are angry with Lapid. According to them, he is collecting recommendations, even though he has no ability to form a government with them in his current situation.

Meanwhile, United Torah Judaism chairman Moshe Gafni is angry with Prime Minister Netanyahu for his reluctance to work with United Arab List chairman Mansour Abbas to form a government.

Gafni said that "Netanyahu, who built up Smotrich, will reap what he sowed. Now Smotrich is the one who decides who can go in the coalition.

At the same time, it is estimated that five of the six members of the Joint List will recommend that President Reuven Rivlin impose the mandate to form the government on Yair Lapid. On the other hand, it appears that UAL chairman Mansour Abbas intends to support Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.