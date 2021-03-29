Mansour Abbas' opportunity

United Arab List chairman Mansour Abbas plans to deliver a speech arguing for cooperation between Arabs and Jews in forming a coalition for the government, Channel 12 News reported.

According to the report, Abbas will talk about the current historic opportunity to integrate Arab society into the country's leadership.

Meanwhile, sources close to New Hope chairman Gideon Sa'ar say that he will join a government led by Yair Lapid only on the condition that Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett also joins it, "otherwise it is simply a left-wing government."

Kan 11 reported that if the move succeeds in moving Bennett to the anti-Netanyahu bloc, by putting him in a rotation agreement with Lapid, the sources say that Sa'ar would join this government.

The political establishment believes that five of the six members of the Loint List will recommend that President Reuven Rivlin impose the mandate to form the government on Yair Lapid. On the other hand, it appears that Mansour Abbas intends to support Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

A source close to Abbas said that "everything is on the table" and specified that the UAL party's red lines are the inclusion of Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir in the government.