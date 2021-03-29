Gantz asks Mansour Abbas to recommend him for prime minister

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz is working to secure the nomination for prime minister despite his party receiving only eight seats in last week's election, the Arab Israeli newspapers Panet and Panorama reported.

According to the report, Ilham Khazen, a businesswoman and candidate for the Blue and White Party, met with MK Mansour Abbas, the leader of the United Arab List (Ra'am), and asked him to recommend to the president Benny Gantz as a candidate to form the next government.

The site posted photos provided by Ilham Khazen's office documenting the meeting with MK Mansour Abbas.

Defense Minister Gantz today addressed the leaders of Yesh Atid, the right and the new hope and urged them to hold an urgent four-way meeting to find a way to replace Binyamin Netanyahu. "I call on the leaders of the bloc for change to sit down as soon as possible so that we can form an honest government and stop Netanyahu's rule."